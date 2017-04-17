Carmel City Council votes against proposal to make drivers exit roundabouts with signal

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – City Council members in Carmel voted Monday against the proposal that would have made the use of turn signals mandatory in roundabouts.

The proposal, if passed, would have fined drivers $100 for failing to use a signal while exiting a roundabout.

Carmel would have been the only community in Indiana to have such a law.

Council members voted 5-1 against the proposal.

The majority of the council feared the proposed law would be too confusing for drivers and thought the fine was too steep.

