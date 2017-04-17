Carmel city leader to roll out virtual plans for Range Line Road

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel leaders will reveal the future of Range Line Road, as the city gears up for a huge construction project on the busy street. It’s near the city’s 100th roundabout that opened last fall.

According to a tweet from Carmel Councilman Bruce Kimball, Carmel’s Range Line Road makeover will be shown in a virtual reality mockup Monday morning at 10 at city hall.

#CarmelIN's Rangeline Rd makeover will be shown in virtual reality Monday at CityHall @ 10 AM. It's a #Roundabout, #RodDiet and #CycleTrack — Bruce Kimball (@CarmelBruce) April 15, 2017

We’re told a digitally enhanced video clip will be shown and distributed to the media showing more details about the Range Line Road projects.

This is just another piece of the puzzle in what is a massive construction project running from 116th Street to the Clay Terrace shopping area. The projects include several more roundabouts, connecting Range Line Road to Lowes Way, as well as some restructuring of existing parts of Range Line Road.

Construction between 116th and the Arts & Design District will include some lane reductions in order to build sidewalks and bike paths and also improve crosswalks and add roundabouts. The restructuring is being called a “road diet” by officials. The aim is to ease congestion while also making a safer environment for pedestrians.

The $13.5 million project is part of what Carmel leaders call an “aggressive” 2017 construction schedule that includes nearly 40 individual projects. They are asking residents to download the CarmelLink mobile app to stay on top of road closures, detours and notices concerning the many construction projects.

