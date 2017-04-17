Columbus police rescue boy with autism from pond

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus police officers rescued a young boy with autism after he waded into a retention pond Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of 25th Street and Lockerbie Drive around 5:30 p.m. after several reports of a child running near traffic, according to a media release from the Columbus Police Department.

Capt. Brian Wilder, who was off duty but near the area, responded and saw the 12-year-old boy wade into a pond in the 5000 block of Victory Driver.

Wilder and Officer Tony Kummer jumped in after the child and were able to bring him safely out of the water.

“CPD officers receive training each year on interacting with persons who are autistic” said Lt. Matt Harris, public relations officer for the Columbus Police Department. “The quick actions of our officers prevented what could have been a tragic situation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...