Community groups could calm violent tension in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On April 9 someone shot three teens that were injured in a drive-by shooting near the Indiana Statehouse.

Just two nights ago, police arrested 25-year-old Christopher Ruffi for shooting four people inside a parking garage.

IMPD will have a more visible presence, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department will help with enforcement, police will also monitor security cameras in the downtown area.

Rev. Charles Harrison, with the Ten Point Coalition, adds there are several groups in the city that can help curb violence downtown.

“You have to get community groups involved, groups that come down there patrol downtown and work closely with IMPD,” said Harrison.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...