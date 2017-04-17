Court docs: Sex offender sent explicit letters to child from prison

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A court in Tippecanoe County is in the process of issuing an arrest warrant for a man accused of sending a 9-year-old sexually explicit letters from prison.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Ronald Emery of Lafayette sent the child several letters, starting around the beginning of the year.

Emery is currently serving a 20 year sentence in the New Castle Correctional Facility for a child molesting conviction in Clinton County.

He has also been convicted of child molesting in Benton County.

Today, Emery was charged today with vicarious sexual gratification, inappropriate communication with a child, being a habitual offender and a repeat sexual offender.

According to court documents, Emery is scheduled to be released from prison next Monday, April 24 but according to Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington, once a warrant is served on him in prison he’ll be brought back to the Tippecanoe County Jail by next Monday at the latest.

