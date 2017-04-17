Dozens of Greenwood families forced out of their homes after Worthsville Road expansion

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Dozens of Greenwood residents will be forced to move as the city plans to extend a busy road.

Worthsville Road will be expanded as Greenwood takes over some of the property that belongs to Greenwood Estates along the north side of Worthsville Road.

Worthshsville Road will expand at US 31 westward to State Road 135. The expansion will be broken into three phases. The first phase, not set to begin for two more years, is already creating controversy as many families learn they’ll have to move.

A safe neighborhood is important to Shelby Donenfeld. She’s the mother of three young children. She’s also on a budget – so Greenwood Estates is ideal for her family.

“I like living on this road because I don’t feel like I’m in a mobile park,” said Donenfeld.

Donenfeld’s home is right on Worthsville Road. The first phase of the project will displace up to 30 families; including Donenfeld’s. The portion of the project would extend Worthsville Road to Averitt Road.

“We have to either leave it and they’ll have to destroy it or do whatever, or we have to pick it up and move it. It being a double, that makes a lot more money than a single wide,” said Donenfeld.

But, Paul Peoni who is an engineer for the City of Greenwood, said moving expenses and the cost of either moving the mobile homes or replacing them would be covered by the city.

“We still have to do appraisals, make the offers to them. There has to be an agreement, of course, that offer, with the residents or property owner and the city,” said Peoni.

If an agreement is not reached, the city will take over the land through the eminent domain process, according to Peoni.

He added, “We can’t have that many curb cuts or driveways backing onto an improved roadway like this, which is supposed to be a safety improvement and additional capacity improvements.”

Improvements Donenefeld would rather go without.

“They’re making people move. They’re making people change their living situation and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Donenefeld. “It shouldn’t happen.”

The project isn’t expected to begin until the spring of 2019 so residents will have about two years to plan. The first phase of the project will cost around $8.3 million, the majority of which will be federally funded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...