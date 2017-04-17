Grant County officials searching for man who failed to register as sex offender

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Grant County officials are searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

50-year-old Ronald Law is wanted on two warrants for failure of a sex offender to possess a valid license or ID and failure to register as a sex offender.

Law is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 218 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Information on Law’s whereabouts can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of people who commit felony crimes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...