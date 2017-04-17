Indiana Secretary of State hosts ‘Dress for Success’s Send One Suit’ drive for women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The fifth annual Dress for Success’s Send One Suit drive is collecting women’s suits for central Indiana women who need professional attire.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson is hosting the drive that begins Monday and ends Friday.

“In the past four years, we have collected over 1,000 suits,” said Secretary Lawson. “These suits help empower women to take charge of their lives by giving them the confidence they need in an interview to get the job and the wardrobe to make a career change.

The suits are meant to empower women in the community to be self-sufficient and successful in work and life.

“Ultimately, these suits do more than help women get jobs; they help them move towards economic independence. I encourage everyone to look in their closet this week to see if they have a least one suit they can donate.”

Contributions can be made at the Secretary of State’s office anytime this week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 200 W. Washington St. in room 201.

