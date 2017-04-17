Indiana U to offer 6 weeks parental leave for certain staff

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University will offer six weeks of paid parental leave for certain employees, both male and female, beginning July 1.

The Herald-Times reports President Michael McRobbie announced the new benefit Friday during the IU Trustees meeting in Richmond.

Eligible will be all staff employees working at least 30 hours per week who have been continuously employed in a benefits-eligible position for at least one year prior to the birth or adoption of a child. If both parents are eligible IU staff members, both are still entitled to six weeks of paid leave.

Staff employees do not have to take all six weeks at once but must use it within six months of the birth or adoption. They can use the benefit twice during their IU tenures.

