Man at center of drug operation now in Madison County jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man authorities call a major supplier of meth in the area is now in the Madison County Jail.

Justin Shaul is at the center of the “Operational Crystal Palace” meth investigation that began in January.

According to police, Shaul has a distribution network from Evansville to northern Indiana and parts of Ohio.

The Madison County Drug Task Force said Shaul would receive shipments of meth weighing five to seven pounds up to three times a week.

25 other people have been arrested since March 7 that investigators have linked to his network, either directly or indirectly.

Shaul was arrested in Elko County, Nevada while attempting to obtain crystal meth.

He is charged with four felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine manufacture/deliver/finance of 10 or more grams and one felony count of dealing in methamphetamine manufacture/deliver/finance of five and 10 grams.

A pretrial conference court date is set for May 12.

