Police impersonator arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has arrested a man for impersonating a police officer.

According MCSO, 31-year-old Anthony Roberson is charged with three preliminary felony counts of impersonating a public servant, criminal confinement while armed and unlawful use of body armor.

Roberson was driving his vehicle with red and blue lights when he attempted to pull over an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy on April 8. On April 13, he again made an illegal traffic stop on another Sheriff’s Deputy.

The MCSO has reason to believe that Roberson has attempted more than two illegal traffic stops. Anyone who believes they may have been stopped by Roberson is encouraged to contact the MCSO at 317-327-6979 or 317-374-6365.

“This is the type of arrest that all in law enforcement appreciate: Stopping someone from using authority that he or she does not have, and preventing that person from further abusing members of our community,” said Lt. Col. Kerry Forestal, commander of the criminal division of the MCSO. “This individual, who seems to have an unusual interest in criminal justice, will hopefully learn a lot during his trip through the judicial system. We hope it will deter him and any others from attempting such a foolish activity.”

