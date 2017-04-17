Two men charged with burglary, theft after taking items from an abandoned farm property

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two men are charged with burglary and theft after taking items from an abandoned farm property Sunday.

According to police, Brian Slagle and Albert Burris were seen leaving the property with a large amount of metal items in a white truck they were traveling in. Police followed the vehicle and pulled it over when Slagle failed to use a turn signal.

Slagle was on active house arrest out of Jackson County and was wearing his ankle monitoring device at the time of the traffic stop. A BMV check conducted at the scene showed that Slagle is a habitual traffic violator (HTV) and is suspended from driving for life.

The owner of the farm property, Jon Clark, was notified after police learned he filed a theft report from the farm on April 4.

Clark described items such as an antique cast iron wood stove that was broken in several pieces, and white gas range. Police identified these items in the back of the truck.

According to documents, Clark also said that a large 48-inch fan, floor model band-saw and large ceiling type furnace was missing from the farm. There appeared to be fresh drag marks inside the barn area where those items were supposed to be.

In an interview conducted by police with Slagle and Burris, they both admitted to taking the items from the farm.

