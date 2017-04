INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after vending machines were ripped from the wall and gasoline was sprayed inside a north side laundromat.

Firefighters were called to Northside Coin Laundry on Ralston Avenue at 73rd Street around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses told 24-Hour News 8 that an employee arrived Monday morning and smelled the gas.

Police have not released suspect information.

