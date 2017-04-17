Woman thanks officers for rescuing son with autism from retention pond

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One woman is hoping to raise awareness about autism after her son wandered off from home and ended up in a retention pond.

It happened Sunday near North Talley Road and Victory Drive in Columbus.

Paula Arnold told 24-Hour News 8 she is very grateful for people in the community, who called 911 and for the officers, who rescued her son from the retention pond.

She believes had it not been for their training it could have been a different story.

Arnold said she was upstairs changing and left her 12-year-old son downstairs for a couple of minutes. Her house was locked and secured.

“He had pulled up the window and pushed out the screen after that happened a neighbor had knocked on my door and said Paula your son got out the window,” she said.

Several people called 911 after seeing a boy running near traffic at 25th Street and Lockerbie Drive. Arnold said her son Caleb made his way to a retention pond nearby.

“Caleb was at no way stressed at all, he loves water,” she said. “He stumbled across this. He was actually very happy to be swimming.”

But responding officers wanted to make sure he was okay.

“The water is murky. We do not know what’s at the bottom. If it was like sludge and if he kept walking, he would have gotten sunken under and we might have been talking about a drowning,” she explained.

Arnold rushed to the scene and met with two officers.

“He asked me ‘are you the mom?’ I said ‘yes.’ Is he sensitive to touch, which is a really good question, somebody had training in autism to ask me that question,” she said. “At that time, I said ‘no.’ So, they had no sirens on, which Caleb has a sensory disorder. Any raw sounds will upset him.”

Arnold said she gave them the OK to pull her son out of the water and took note of their demeanor. She believes their training saved her son’s life.

“They did not get aggressive with Caleb, they just restrain. They did not throw him down. They did not pepper spray him. They did everything textbook for someone with autism.”

Arnold and her son got a chance to sit and meet with Officer Tony Kummer. He was one of two officers who responded to the scene. The Columbus Republic shared pictures with 24-Hour News 8 showing the reunion late Monday afternoon.

“Thank God for Columbus because I really believe this might not have happened in another county,” she said.

Police said Captain Brian Wilder also responded to the call. He was actually off duty and just happened to be near the area.

As for the training, police said officers receive training every year on how to interact with people who have autism.

