At least 1 dead in I-70 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-70 Tuesday night.

The accident occurred shortly after 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the Harding Street exit, just southwest of downtown.

According to Indiana State Police, in addition to the person killed, four other people were ejected from a vehicle in the crash. Two people are listed in very serious condition at the hospital and two others suffered serious injuries.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said that currently one lane of eastbound I-70 is closed while the crash is being investigated, but all other lanes are open. Also, the eastbound I-70 ramp to Harding Street is closed.

I-70 EB will remain open at Harding, ramp is closed. 1 confirmed deceased, 4 others ejected & sustained serious injuries. No seat belts used pic.twitter.com/MlBHE21bVw — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 19, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated. WISH-TV has a crew on the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...