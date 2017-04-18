Bill to make state superintendent position appointed advances to the governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hoosiers may soon lose the ability to elect a state school superintendent.

On Tuesday, the House passed a bill that allows the governor to appoint a superintendent. Although, the bill isn’t exactly what House leaders wanted.

In February, the Senate voted the bill down. In order to take up the House approved plan, drastic changes were made.

Originally, the House called for the change to happen in four years. But the Senate moved it to eight years.

The Senate also added Indiana residency, and education requirements. House Speaker Brian Bosma authored the bill. He brought it to a vote Tuesday, even though he doesn’t fully support all the changes.

“I finally concluded this is the best policy that we are going to be able to get this session,” House Speaker Bosma said. “It doesn’t mean we can’t discuss changing it in the future. But I just assume get the statute on the books at this point, and then we can talk about timing in future.”

This may not be the first time this measure is brought up. House Speaker Bosma said there is a chance lawmakers address this next year, and possibly move the start date again.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...