Crews respond to west side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a west side fire Tuesday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the 6400 block of Walton Street shortly after 6 p.m. and arrived to find an attached garage with heavy flames showing.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in 18 minutes and prevent the fire from spreading to the main part of the home.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental. They said the fire started after the homeowner placed what he thought were cold firewood ashes in a compost pile next to the home two days prior. The ashes smoldered for two days before igniting.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the garage and its contents were a total loss. Damage was estimated at $150,000.

