Flora bank robber sentenced to 21 years

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) – One of the men responsible for robbing a bank in Flora twice in two weeks was sentenced to 21 years for his role in the crime.

Darrise Collins, 19, of Kokomo is required to spend 14 of those years in the Department of Corrections.

The Salin Bank on West Columbia Street was robbed on Feb. 4 and 18 of last year.

During both robberies, the suspects displayed a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Following a 4-month investigation by Flora and Kokomo police, four people were arrested and charged in the crime.

