Governor Eric Holcomb’s quiet approach drives first 100 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This week, Governor Eric Holcomb will hit his 100day on the job, but to lawmakers the next few days will determine how well he’s doing.

The first-term governor has brought a different style of leadership to the Indiana Statehouse this year.

“He’s the kind of person you’d like to sit down and have a beer with, if you want to put it that way, old fashioned,” Senate Pro Tem David Long said. “A little lower key than his predecessors, but we know where he stands on issues,” House Speaker Brian Bosma said.

Governor Holcomb won his first election in Nov., and started work 100 days ago Wednesday.

“I haven’t noticed anything going catastrophically wrong,” Bloomington resident, Seger Laures said. “So, I’d say at least a B plus.” “I would give him a nine,” Lawrence resident, Chiquita Fountain said.

Since taking office, Governor Holcomb’s priority is a five pillar plan. The agenda focuses on the economy, education, roads, improving government service and tackling the drug epidemic.

To get the general assembly on board, he’s spent most of the time listening. “If you’re tone deaf, and it’s just my agenda, that’s not very good,” Senate Pro Tem Long said. “I think he’s got a real strength there. A quiet strength that I really appreciate and respect.”

“I like the quietness because you don’t have everybody’s voices in your ear at one time,” Fountain said. “You need to make yourself a little bit more out there,” Laures said.

Governor Holcomb’s approach isn’t only doing well with Republicans, some Democrats welcome it. “For the first 99 days, 100 days for our governor, he’s done a pretty good job,” State Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) said.

Representative Porter said he would give Governor Holcomb a C plus. But it could change this week.

With much of the governor’s agenda still awaiting votes, the next few days could make a bigger mark than the first 100. “In regards to what his five pillars,” State Rep. Porter said. “How much of that gets accomplished.”

We know a piece of Governor Holcomb’s five pillar plan is heading to his desk. On Tuesday, the House passed a bill that changes the state school superintendent to an appointed position.

We’ll learn about another pillar Wednesday. The legislator’s road funding plan will be released.

As for how the governor thinks he’s doing, we won’t find out until next week. He declined an interview for this story. A spokesperson saying his focus this week is the session, and what makes it to his desk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...