IHPC to hear proposal for Bottleworks project on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Bottleworks project on Massachusetts Avenue will go before the city for the first time Wednesday.

It’ll be the first public meeting with the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission.

A member of the IHPC says it’s the largest project they’ve ever had to approve.

It covers three city blocks and is over a million square feet.

If it’s approved the project will take over the former Coca-Cola Building on the 800 block of Mass Avenue.

The land is currently owned by Indianapolis Public Schools.

Wisconsin-based Hendricks Commercial Properties put together a $260 million bid for the project.

In the end, there will be over 170,000 square feet of retail space, which includes a hotel, movie theater, restaurants and bars.

There’s also over 200 rental apartments and for sale units.

Office space will also be built, so will 1,100 parking spaces.

“Having the new addition is definitely going to bring a lot more people that didn’t know about the 800 block of Mass Ave that there’s a lot of cool things going on down here,” said Felicia Kiesel, the owner Boomerang Boutique.

The novelty shop is across the street from the proposed development.

Kiesel has been in business there for four years. She says her biggest concern is rent prices going up.

Wednesday’s meeting is the first of four hearings. The IHPC is expected to vote on the entire project in July.

