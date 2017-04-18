IPS meeting Tuesday to discuss possible school closures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Major changes could be ahead for Indianapolis Public Schools. The IPS Facilities Utilization Task force will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Thomas D. Gregg School 15. At that meeting, the task force will present recent findings in front of the Board of School Commissioners.

The task force first met in September of 2016. Since that time they have compiled a report that covers a range of topics, such as population trends, enrollment numbers and demographics information.

Their goal is to improve the learning environment for students, find ways to maximize high school facilities and determine how to save tax dollars by cutting down on operational costs.

Ultimately, the task force suggests IPS close three high schools. Most IPS high schools operate at less than 50 percent capacity.

The report stated that the district could save $4 million annually. That money could then be redirected to other needs in the district.

The task force aims to have this completed by the 2018-2019 school year. The meeting Tuesday night is one of a series that will happen now until September.

To read the report, click here.

