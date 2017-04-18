Northeast side school playground catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A playground at a northeast side school caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Francis Bellamy School 102 in the 9500 block of East 36th Place had fire crews called out and students evacuated from the building.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said about $60,000 worth of equipment was damaged.

The cause is undetermined and the playground was locked when the fire broke out. School officials had to unlock the playground when firefighters arrived.

Some smoke began moving toward the school but the school building was unharmed.

The kids will now not have a place to play for the rest of the school year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...