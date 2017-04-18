Police: Facebook video murder suspect found dead in Erie

Staff Reports Published: Updated:

Steve Stephens (Provided Photo/Cleveland Police Department)

ERIE, Penn. (WISH) — Pennsylvania State Police say Steve Stephens, the man who prompted a nationwide manhunt, has killed himself following a brief pursuit.

  • ALERT: Authorities are scheduled to hold a press conference at noon. Watch live here on WISHTV.com.

He was found in a white Ford Fusion about two miles from the coast of Lake Erie, police tell WJET. GoErie reports he died shortly after 11 a.m.

Authorities say Stephens killed a passerby in Cleveland on Sunday and posted video of the murder to Facebook.

Authorities investigate the area where Steve Stephens died Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (WJET Photo)

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Join the conversation on Facebook.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV