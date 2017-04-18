Police: Facebook video murder suspect found dead in Erie

ALERT: Authorities are scheduled to hold a press conference at noon. Watch live here on WISHTV.com.

ERIE, Penn. (WISH) — Pennsylvania State Police say Steve Stephens, the man who prompted a nationwide manhunt, has killed himself following a brief pursuit.

He was found in a white Ford Fusion about two miles from the coast of Lake Erie, police tell WJET. GoErie reports he died shortly after 11 a.m.

Authorities say Stephens killed a passerby in Cleveland on Sunday and posted video of the murder to Facebook.



Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

