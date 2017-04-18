Police: Facebook video murder suspect found dead in Erie

ERIE, Penn. (WISH) — Pennsylvania State Police say Steve Stephens, the man who prompted a nationwide manhunt, has killed himself following a brief pursuit.
- ALERT: Authorities are scheduled to hold a press conference at noon. Watch live here on WISHTV.com.
He was found in a white Ford Fusion about two miles from the coast of Lake Erie, police tell WJET. GoErie reports he died shortly after 11 a.m.
Authorities say Stephens killed a passerby in Cleveland on Sunday and posted video of the murder to Facebook.
Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.
Join the conversation on Facebook.