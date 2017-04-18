Reward offered after English Mastiff shot 27 times with pellet gun in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A reward of more than $500 is being offered for information regarding an English Mastiff puppy that was shot over the weekend.

According to our partners with The Republic, Hayden Elizabeth Howard’s dog Jackson was shot 27 times with a pellet gun while in his backyard in the 400 block of Vehslage Road on the west side of Seymour on Sunday. Jackson was taken to a vet for treatment.

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday night. Seymour police said the person responsible could face a cruelty to animal charge.

If you have information in the case, please contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.

