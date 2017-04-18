US Sen. Elizabeth Warren launches book tour

NEW YORK (AP) — She wasn’t in her home state, but U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren couldn’t have asked for a friendlier audience to launch her book tour.

The Massachusetts Democrat entered and left to warm ovations Tuesday night at the Barnes & Noble in Manhattan’s Union Square, where she spoke about “This Fight is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class.”

More than 200 people gathered as she read a few pages and responded to written questions, most of them focused on issues such as health care and the role of unions.

Many cheered as she called for ongoing resistance to President Donald Trump and condemned Republicans for caring only about the wealthy.

“This Fight is Our Fight” is Warren’s 11th book and ranked No. 42 on Amazon.com as of late Tuesday.

