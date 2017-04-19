2 shot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were shot on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Deloss Street just after 4:30 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two males in their 20’s were shot.

One of the victims was shot in the chest, who is in critical condition. The other victim was hit in the leg.

Both victims were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD said it is still early in the investigation, but that residents in the area are not cooperating.

