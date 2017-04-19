25-year sentence for Indiana man in suitcase body death

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of a woman whose body was found in a pond partially enclosed in a suitcase.

A Henry County judge ordered the prison term Wednesday for 39-year-old Anthony Emerson Dailey of New Castle after accepting his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the April 2015 death of 22-year-old Kirsten Sidwell.

An autopsy found Sidwell had been strangled. Dailey maintained it happened accidentally during a sexual encounter.

A fisherman found her body in a northern Henry County pond.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports Joshua Sidwell said during Wednesday’s hearing that Dailey should be “shot or hanged” for his daughter’s death. Dailey said he was sorry for Sidwell’s death.

Murder charges were dismissed under a plea agreement.

