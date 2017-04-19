Airbnb bill fails to pass, falls vote short

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A bill the would have prevented local governments from banning short-term housing rentals through websites like “Airbnb” or “HomeAway” failed to pass the Indiana legislature Wednesday.

Here's how the @Airbnb vote went down. House Speaker didn't vote. He could've been deciding vote. @WISH_TV at 5pm, why he wasn't called. pic.twitter.com/Zh0fANsDVF — Nick Natario (@NNatario) April 19, 2017

Earlier this month, the Senate debated amendments to a short-term rental ban bill. Senate Republicans approved a measure that would allow cities block landlords from using sites, including Airbnb, if there are noise complaints.

The proposal came after certain communities, including Carmel, have blocked short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods. The Indiana proposal would have blocked such bans.

