(KHON) – The body of the Marine missing since Friday, April 7, was located around noon today.

Tyler Wechsler’s body was recovered from the Kaau Crater Trail on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

His Jeep Liberty was also recovered nearby.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

