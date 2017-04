CHICAGO (WISH) — The Chicago Cubs (7-7) will be taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (8-7) in an NL Central matchup Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Cubbies against Tommy Milone.

This is the last game of the Cubs’ homestand before they head off on a nine game roadtrip.

You can catch the game on MyINDY-TV at 2:20 p.m. Pregame begins at 2 p.m.

