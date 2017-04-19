Design firm to invest $2.38 million to expand headquarters in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A commercial interior architectural design firm will triple its office space and create 43 new jobs by 2021.

Mitsch Design will invest $2.38 million to expand its headquarters in Hamilton County.

The company specializes in projects for multifamily, senior core, corporate, health care, education clients and works on projects that are LEED certified for their energy efficient.

In the last three years, Mitsch Design has worked on 50 projects in 17 states. Currently, it employs 27 full-time associates in Indiana. Mitsch Design is hiring for sales, showroom coordination, interior design, architecture and procurement positions.

“Indiana has an abundance of talented and knowledgeable individuals graduating from its universities, so it makes sense for Mitsch Design to attract and hire forward-thinking individuals from our own state to maintain our leadership as innovators in our field,” said Jeryl Mitsch, president of Mitsch Design. Working with the city and the state will help us to hire and train the high caliber talent that our clients deserve. Our thanks to the city of Carmel, the state of Indiana and the Indiana Design Center for partnering with us to make our new design studio and commercial furniture showroom an impressive reality.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Mitsch Design Inc. up to $75,000 in training grants and up to $225,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.

Until Hoosiers are hired by the company, they are not eligible to claim the monetary incentives from IEDC.

“We are happy to share in the success of Mitsch Design, which moved its headquarters into the Indiana Design Center five years ago,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard. “Our vision for the Design Center was to provide a home for the best and brightest designers and their clients from all over the Midwest. We are thrilled to see Jeryl Mitsch and her team expand their operation and we look forward to watching them grow.”

The interior design firm is one of nearly 500,000 small businesses across Indiana that employs 1.2 million Hoosiers across the state, according to he U.S. Small Business Administration.

