Driver receives 4 doses of naloxone in attempt to resusciate him following overdose

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man received four doses of opiate-antidote naloxone in an attempt to resuscitate him after police say he overdosed in a car at a gas station Tuesday.

According to our partners at The Republic, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible overdose at the gas station in Taylorsville.

The multiple doses of the antidote had little effect and the man was transported to the hospital afterward.

The Republic reported that witnesses told deputies the car had been at the gas station for about 45 minutes.

A female had been seen in the vehicle before police were called.

According to deputies, the man’s condition today is unknown.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...