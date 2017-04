(WISH) — Electric cars are still popular even as gas prices have begun to fall again, according to a new report from the Automobile Association of America.

More than 30 million Americans are likely to buy an electric vehicle as their next car.

Demand for electric cars among millennials has been especially high.

According to the same report, demand for electric cars may be as robust as it has been for pickup trucks.

