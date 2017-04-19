Ground broken on new hotel in Hendricks County near Indianapolis International Airport

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Embassy Suites broke ground Tuesday on a new hotel that will be close to Indianapolis International Airport.

Embassy Suites by Hilton, is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2018. The hotel is located at 6089 Clarks Creek Road and owned and managed by Sun Development & Management.

“This groundbreaking marks our sixth Embassy Suites hotel with Sun Development, and we could not be more pleased to continue to grow our presence in Indiana with them,” said Alan Roberts, global head of Embassy Suites by Hilton. “Located close to Indianapolis International Airport, which welcomes more than eight million passengers every year, this hotel will fulfill business and leisure travelers’ need for a full service, upscale hotel that offers spacious accommodations, value-added amenities and our signature outstanding guest service.”

The hotel will have free made-to-order breakfast each morning, a complimentary two-hour evening reception with drinks and snacks and suites complete with a bar fitted with a microwave and refrigerator.

A 26,000 square feet convention center with serve as space to accommodate up to 2,000 attendees for business and social events inside the hotel.

“We’re delighted to once again partner with Hilton to be part of the industry-first All Suites portfolio,” said Chris Mayer, president of Sun Development & Management Corporation. “The Embassy Suites brand is the perfect addition to this market, and we look forward to delivering the warmth and hospitality that travelers have come to expect from the brand once construction is completed.”

