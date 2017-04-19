IMPD searching for man who robbed and tied up elderly woman in home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect who fought and tied up an elderly woman in a home invasion Tuesday evening.

According to police, 34-year-old Jeremy Clark came into the woman’s home, pushed her to the ground, fought with her and then bound her hands.

He stole debit/credit cards, cash and the victims’s vehicle and fled the home.

The woman was able to chew her way through the binding and call for help.

Her vehicle was recovered in a parking lot in the 5800 block of W. 10th St.

Clark, who previously did yard work for the victim, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with a full beard and mustache. He was last seen in the area of 5800 W. 10th St. around 7 p.m. wearing a white shirt, brown shorts and dark colored shoes.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Information about his whereabouts can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

