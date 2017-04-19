Indiana panel nominates 3 trial judges for high court spot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state commission has selected three trial judges as finalists for an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court.

The Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday selected Judges Vicki Carmichael of Clark Circuit Court, Christopher Goff of Wabash Superior Court and Matthew Kincaid of Boone Superior Court.

The commission will report the finalists to Gov. Eric Holcomb in the coming days. Once that happens, Holcomb has 60 days to choose one to replace retiring Justice Robert Rucker.

Wednesday’s vote came after the commission finished a second day of interviews with 11 semifinalists. The panel chose those seven men and four women in March from among 20 applicants for the post.

The 70-year-old Rucker retires May 12 after 26 years on the bench. He’s the court’s only black justice.

