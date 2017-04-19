Lafayette assistant coach accused of sending nude photos to athletes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette Jefferson High School assistant coach is out of a job and under investigation, accused of sending inappropriate photos to students.

22-year old Carlee Barmby of Lafayette was an assistant coach for the boys varsity volleyball team. Police say Barmby is accused of sending nude pictures of herself to members of the team.

According to a statement released from Superintendent of Lafayette School Corporation Les Huddle:

The Lafayette School Corporation was made aware of allegations involving a person who is a substitute employee and lay coach. School officials immediately contacted the Lafayette Police Department regarding these allegations and a police investigation has begun. The employee is no longer employed by the Lafayette School Corporation. Due to the on-going investigation, we cannot make any further comments.”

