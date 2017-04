INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The man accused of murder in a 2015 fatal stabbing was found guilty Tuesday.

34-year-old Benjamin Faulk murdered 25-year-old Jamie Hines on July 2, 2015.

Police responded to the area of Udell and Annette Streets on July 2 and found Hines with stab wounds to the neck and stomach.

Hines was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Faulk turned himself in to detectives a couple days later on July 6 at IMPD headquarters.

He will be sentenced on May 3.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...