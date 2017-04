INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsh is closing three more of the its locations.

Marsh has decided to close the following stores due to poor performance: 1240 North State Street in Greenfield, 2135 North Post Road in Indianapolis and 11865 Hamilton Avenue in Cincinnati.

This marks the sixth, seventh and eighth stores that have closed this year.

The other stores that closed are:

