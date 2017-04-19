Reports: Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez listens to testimony during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (WKRN/WISH) – Former New England Patriot and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

According to a statement for the Department of Correction, the former New England Patriot star was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. He was acquitted of a double murder last week.

State Police are investigating and his family has been notified.

Hernandez played for the Patriots from 2010-2012.

