Reports: Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell

BOSTON (WKRN/WISH) – Former New England Patriot and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

According to a statement for the Department of Correction, the former New England Patriot star was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. He was acquitted of a double murder last week.

State Police are investigating and his family has been notified.

Hernandez played for the Patriots from 2010-2012.

