School bus involved in accident on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Decatur Township School bus was involved in an accident on the city’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened at approximately 5:15 in the area near Olender Drive and Kentucky Avenue.
According to the school, a truck reportedly ran a red light.
There were children on board at the time. They were headed home from after-school activities.
The school is currently in the process of notifying the parents’ of the children.
There is no word on any possible injuries.
24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.
This story will be updated.