Three arrested after man kidnapped, beaten, left tied to tree

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators believe “ongoing drug-related issues” preceded three men kidnapping and beating a man before being tied to a tree and left there for more than 24 hours.

The Bloomington Police Department identified the three men as 19-year-old Shawn Arnett, 19-year-old Jackie Johnson and 20-year-old Dylan Lutz.

Police said the three men kidnapped a man from the 700 block of West Gourley Pike on Monday afternoon. Witnesses said a man had been forcibly removed from an apartment and thrown into an SUV.

Investigators tracked them to a residence in the 5000 block of Orange Grove Road in Gosport. Police found Arnett and Johnson and took them into custody. Lutz was found at a different residence in Gosport.

Police said Johnson told them the victim’s location was in a rural area of Owen County. He was found badly beaten in a ravine. He had been tied to a tree and left there for more than 24 hours. He was taken to Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital.

The victim has not been identified and the extent of his injuries has not been provided. Police believe he owed money for drugs.

Mugshots for Johnson and Lutz have not yet been provided.

The three suspects face preliminary charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and burglary.

Arnett and Johnson are currently in the Owen County Jail. Lutz is in the Monroe County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...