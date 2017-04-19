WISH-TV honors students at ‘I Love To Read’ challenge ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As a proud sponsor of the “I Love To Read” challenge, WISH-TV honored students Wednesday morning for their achievements in the program.

24-Hour News 8 anchors Brooke Martin and David Barras emceed the event at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Thousands of students in kindergarten through eighth grade across Central Indiana participated in the challenge this year.

Those in kindergarten through 3rd grade were challenged to read at least 1,200 minutes.

4th graders through 8th graders were challenged to read at least 2,500 minutes.

The program aims to encourage students to discover the job of reading, and learning to do it daily.

WISH-TV has been a sponsor of the event for 27 years.

