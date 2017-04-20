Additional area Marsh stores to close in May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday Marsh announced the closure of a number of Indiana Marsh locations, three of which are in Indianapolis.

The Marshes at 6243 East Washington, 5104 North Franklin Road and at 7481 Shadeland Avenue will shut their doors on May 14.

A Marsh in the 2000 block of East Wabash Street in Frankfort and a location in Logansport will be closing on May 14 as well.

A Marsh representative said the decision to close those locations was due to sustained weak performance.

These are just the latest announced Marsh store closures.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...