Arrest warrant issued for man accused of beating and robbing 74-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 74-year-old woman continues to recover tonight after police say she was tied up and robbed in her home.

It happened in the 9200 block of Camby Road on Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect knew the victim. Police identified that suspect as 34-year-old Jeremy Clark. They said he did some yard work for the victim in the past.

An arrest warrant is now issued for Clark, according to online court records. Court records also show he’s looking at charges of robbery, criminal confinement and auto theft after police say he beat and robbed the 74-year-old woman.

“It’s bad to say, but you can hardly trust anybody anymore,” said Dennis Foreman, who lives nearby.

Foreman said he had no idea that something like this happened in his neighborhood.

“It’s normally peaceful and quiet out here; about the only noise we have is all the airplanes coming over,” he said.

It was just Wednesday evening when police said the suspect showed up at the victim’s home.

Police said he pushed her to the ground, they were fighting, and he tied her hands. He stole her debit card, credit cards and some cash then drove off in her car.

Police said the victim had to chew through the binding before calling for help.

“I feel sorry for her, that’s not right,” he said. “The poor woman could have laid there and die, luckily she got loose.”

According to court documents, Clark is also facing fraud and theft charges in Hendricks County. Documents show he’s accused of stealing a debit card from his grandfather and spending more than $4,800 at several places.

His uncle discovered the fraudulent charges in February. Documents show he told investigators his nephew has a history of drug abuse.

As for the investigation, police said they found the victim’s car in a parking lot on 10th Street. Clark was also last seen in that area.

Police said he’s considered armed and dangerous. He described as five feet seven inches tall and 190 pounds, with a full beard and mustache, wearing a white shirt, brown shorts and dark colored shoes.

If anyone sees him, police said do not approach him. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...