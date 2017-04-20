Authorities investigating after vehicle crashes into gun store in attempted break-in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a gun store on the city’s southwest side early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of Kentucky Avenue at Brandis Guns.

Upon officials’ arrival, the vehicle was empty of any occupants.

It is believed a second vehicle was used in the getaway.

Further investigation determined the suspects attempted to shoot the locks off the door of the store, but were unsuccessful.

If you have any information on the crash, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

