Carmel High School InventTeam could use your help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Monday and Tuesday after school, a group of Carmel High School students can be found diligently working with wires or writing formulas on the white board.

They are constantly working to improve an invention they have been working on all school year that is designed to help patients with epilepsy.

The invention consists of a sleeve made of sensors and an injection device. A patient wears the sleeve and when the sensors detect that the patient is having a seizure, medicine is injected.

Last year the team received a $10,000 grant from Lemelson-MIT, a program administered by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology that works to help young inventors from across the country.

They were one of 15 teams picked from across the country.

Now the team has the opportunity to go to MIT to something called Eureka Fest, where the students will be able to show their work to other inventors and medical professionals.

But they need some help to get there.

The program pays for 6 students and 2 teachers to go, but the Carmel High School InvenTeam would like every one of their 15 members to go.

To donate to their Go Fund Me page, click here.

