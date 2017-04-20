Chance for severe thunderstorms Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All of central Indiana has a chance of seeing strong or severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

It looks like the highest chance for severe thunderstorms could arrive between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The biggest threats are damaging wind, large hail, and a slight chance of an isolated tornado.

Stay with Storm Track 8 as they will track these storms through the day. Be sure to have your Storm Track 8 Weather App handy for live radar, and severe weather alerts sent to your phone based on your location.

