Colts release 2017 regular season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts have released their 2017 regular season schedule.
The blue and white will open the season Sept. 10 on the road in Los Angeles as they take on the Rams.
In week four, the Colts head to play the Seahawks on Sunday night.
On Oct. 16, Andrew Luck and the Colts play the Titans on Monday Night Football and in late December the Colts will do battle with the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
The blue and white will play the three teams that made the playoffs in 2016, Houston, Pittsburgh and Seattle.
Regular Season
- Day Date Opponent Time
- Sun. Sept. 10 at Los Angeles 4:05 PM
- Sun. Sept. 17 ARIZONA 1:00 PM
- Sun. Sept. 24 CLEVELAND 1:00 PM
- Sun. Oct. 1 at Seattle 8:30 PM
- Sun. Oct. 8 SAN FRANCISCO 1:00 PM
- Mon. Oct. 16 at Tennessee 8:30 PM
- Sun. Oct. 22 JACKSONVILLE 1:00 PM
- Sun. Oct. 29 at Cincinnati 1:00 PM
- Sun. Nov. 5 at Houston 1:00 PM
- Sun. Nov. 12 PITTSBURGH 1:00 PM
- Sun. Nov. 19 BYE WEEK
- Sun. Nov. 26 TENNESSEE 1:00 PM
- Sun. Dec. 3 at Jacksonville 1:00 PM
- Sun. Dec. 10 at Buffalo 1:00 PM
- Thurs. Dec. 14 DENVER 8:25 PM
- Sat. Dec. 23 at Baltimore 4:30 PM
- Sun. Dec. 31 HOUSTON 1:00 PM
For more on the Colts and for ticket information, click here.