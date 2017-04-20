Drug arrest made during investigation into dog that was shot 27 times

Related Coverage Reward offered after English Mastiff shot 27 times with pellet gun in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A Seymour man has been arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served at his house in connection to a dog that was shot almost 30 times.

According to our partners with the Seymour Tribune, 44-year-old Tim Woodard was arrested on Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Detectives said several other people living in the home were not arrested.

Police had been investigating the shooting of Jackson, an English Mastiff that lives at a residence by Woodard. Jackson was shot repeatedly with a pellet gun while in his backyard.

Woodard has not been arrested for the dog’s shooting.

Jackson was shot on Sunday. Police investigating Jackson’s shooting obtained the search warrant on Tuesday night.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. A detective said some evidence may be sent to an Indiana State Police lab.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...